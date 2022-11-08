Hornet Women Picked Fourth, Look To Build Off Last Winter’s Success

LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s basketball team opted out of the 2020-21 campaign, then had multiple cancelations and postponements disrupt their 2021-22 campaign. Despite those obstacles, the Hornets reached the North Atlantic Conference quarterfinals last winter and hope to better that this season.
Lyndon returns six players who saw action a year ago when the Hornets finished 10-12 overall and 3-9 in NAC play.
Sophomore forward Riann Fortin (Derby) is coming off of a solid freshman campaign which saw her average 11.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Sage Smith (Colebrook; 9.4 ppg) also had a strong rookie season and will be counted on to assume more of a leadership role this year.
Co-captain Saleena Porter (St. Johnsbury) is the only senior on the roster. Porter averaged 6.6 points and a team-best 7.5 rebounds a year ago. The Hornets’ other co-captain, point guard Kerigan Disorda (Benson) averaged 4.2 points and 2.2 assists last year.
Junior forward Chloe McIntire (Bradford) and sophomore guard Ariez Pimentel (San Leandro, Calif.) both saw limited action last year and will have an opportunity to step into bigger roles in the upcoming campaign. Sophomore guard Christina McKivergan (Essex) also returns and looks forward to her first college action after missing last season with an injury.
The Hornet roster also features 10 freshmen, the deepest and most talented incoming class in recent program history. All-conference guard Marisa Schlegel (Nampa, Idaho), a strong defender and playmaker, is expected to make an immediate impact. Guard Emori Davis (Farifield, Texas) was a part of two Texas state championship teams and will bring a championship pedigree to the Hornets.
Eight other freshmen, Chaday Houston-Riley (Batavia, Ill.), Lindsey Gannon (Beverly, Mass.), Tianna Upton (Elgin, Texas), Kadienne Whitcomb (West Burke), Emma Renaudette (Lyndonville), Makayla Phoenix (Houston, Texas), Gabriella Cordova (El Paso, Texas) and Kiara Mack (Winooski) will all be looking to carve out contributing roles.
Ben Arsenault is entering his fourth season as Lyndon head coach. He is excited about the potential of his team but realizes that they will have to mature quickly.
“I believe our group has tremendous potential,” he said. “We have filled in many of our need areas from last year’s group and with a more balanced attack should find more success. Last year was tough in a number of areas due to COVID but I am looking forward to a more normal year with a great group of young women. We will be incredibly youthful this year with only one senior and 10 incoming freshman. We will need to learn quickly how to work hard and win. I am excited to see how the group meshes and I am confident that we will be where we want to be at year’s end. I am extremely excited for this season.”
NAC coaches have picked the Hornets to finish fourth in the East Division. Husson University has been picked to win the East, while defending champion SUNY Polytechnic Institute has been tapped to take the top spot in the West.
The top four teams in each division qualify for the NAC tournament. The tournament champion will earn automatic qualification to the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament.
Lyndon opens the season this weekend when it hosts the annual Northern Vermont University Tip-Off Classic on Friday and Saturday. The Hornets will take on Vermont Technical College in the opening round on Friday evening at 7:30. That game will follow a matchup between Northern Vermont University-Johnson and Fisher College.
The winners of Saturday’s games will square off for the Classic championship at 2 p.m. on Saturday, with the losers meeting in a noon consolation game.
