Hornet Women Picked Fourth, Look To Build Off Last Winter’s Success

LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s basketball team opted out of the 2020-21 campaign, then had multiple cancelations and postponements disrupt their 2021-22 campaign. Despite those obstacles, the Hornets reached the North Atlantic Conference quarterfinals last winter and hope to better that this season.

Lyndon returns six players who saw action a year ago when the Hornets finished 10-12 overall and 3-9 in NAC play.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.