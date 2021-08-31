LYNDONVILLE — After losing its 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s soccer team is back on the pitch and picked to finish sixth in the North Atlantic Conference’s East division this season.
The Hornets return six players, including four who started when the team last competed in 2019. Senior Raquel Madeja and junior Arianna Moran are projected to anchor the Hornet defense. A pair of junior midfielders, Yasmin Molina and Rachel Palladino will also be pivotal to the Hornets’ success.
Madeja, Moran, Molina, and Palladino will also serve as the team’s captains for what is otherwise a young and inexperienced roster.
The Hornet roster contains several promising newcomers. Sophomore goalkeeper Karly Cordwell will backstop the defense. Freshman midfielder Riann Fortin (Derby/North Country Union) should emerge as an effective distributor for the NVU-Lyndon attack. Another freshman, striker Alyssa Fryman (Lancaster, N.H/White Mountains), will be counted on as a goal scorer and facilitator.
Ben Arsenault is in his second year as head coach. He and the Hornets are looking forward to returning to competition. “We are excited to get back onto the field this fall. Last year was a long year without competition and we can’t wait to compete,” he said. “We have a young group with tremendous potential, and it’s an exciting time in our program as we build this program together.”
The Hornets kick off the season Saturday at 1 p.m. when they host Fisher College in a non-conference matchup. NVU-Lyndon opens North Atlantic Conference play Saturday, Sept. 11, at home against Thomas College.
Husson University is picked to win the NAC East, while SUNY Delhi was the unanimous choice to take the top spot in the West. The top four teams in each division qualify for the NAC Championship Tournament. The tournament champion will earn automatic qualification to the NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship.
