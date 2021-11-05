LYNDONVILLE — After opting out of competition last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s basketball team will have a very different look when it returns to the court.
The Hornets have been picked to fourth in the North Atlantic Conference East Division and hope to build a solid foundation to become conference contenders.
Only three players return from the last time Lyndon took the court in 2019-20. Senior guard Lea Crompton (Dunbarton, N.H.) leads the returnees. A former NAC Rookie of the Year, Crompton has averaged 10.4 points and 3.6 assists per game over her Hornet career. Senior guard Faith Poirier (Portsmouth, N.H.) and junior forward Saleena Porter (St. Johnsbury) are also back from the 19-20 roster.
Poirier is a fifth-year senior who has averaged 8.1 points per contest. Porter played 17 games in 2019-20, shooting a team-best 48.3% from the floor.
Four other Hornets joined the program a year ago and have the benefit of a year of practice with the team. A pair of guards, Kerigan Disorda (Benson) and Nyah Garner (Birmingham, Ala.) are expected to be major contributors. Disorda is a feisty guard who is a hard-nosed defender and offensive sparkplug. Garner also has the ability to impact the game at the defensive end. Forwards Chloe McIntire (Bradford) and Karly Cordwell (Milan, N.H.) will provide frontcourt depth.
Guard Sage Smith (Colebrook, N.H.) and forward Riann Fortin (Derby) headline a talented freshman class. Smith is a tough two-way guard who was a big scorer on a championship high school program. Fortin is expected to be a force on the glass and to be both a scorer and facilitator on offense.
Forward Kersene Austinville (Federalsburg, Md.), wings Michelle Payne (Atlanta, Ga.) and Alyssa Fryman (Lancaster, N.H.), and guards Christina McKivergan (Essex) and Ariez Pimentel (San Leandro, Calif.) round out the newcomers.
Ben Arsenault returns for his third season at the helm of the Hornets. He is optimistic about the program’s prospects, both this season and beyond.
“We step into this year a very new team and a very young team,” he said. “We have 11 newcomers and only three returners from our squad from two years ago. We have tremendous potential but it will take time to grow and learn. We are excited not only for this season but for the future of the program. We have a tremendous foundation to build from for this season and we will only keep improving. It’s going to be an exciting season.”
Husson University has been picked to win the East, while SUNY Polytechnic Institute has been tapped to take the top spot in the West. The top four teams in each division qualify for the NAC Championship Tournament. The tournament champion will earn automatic qualification to the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship.
Lyndon will tip off the season this weekend when the Hornets travel to Northern Vermont University-Johnson for the annual Northern Vermont University Tip-Off Classic on Saturday and Sunday.
The Hornets will take on Fisher College in the tournament opener on Saturday. That game will be followed by a matchup between host NVU-Johnson and Vermont Technical College. The winners of Saturday’s games will square off for the Classic championship at 3 on Sunday, with the losers meeting in a 1 o’clock consolation game.
