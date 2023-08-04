Hornet Women’s Basketball Lands Second Texas Commitment In Guard Perez

Maisy Perez, of Raymond & Tirza Martin High School in Laredo, Texas, has committed to the Vermont State University Lyndon women’s basketball program for the fall 2023 semester. (Graphic via VSU-Lyndon Athletics)

LYNDONVILLE — Maisy Perez, of Raymond & Tirza Martin High School in Laredo, Texas, has committed to the Vermont State University Lyndon women’s basketball program for the fall 2023 semester.

Perez, a 5’3” guard, was a four-year varsity player at Martin. She was a four-time University Interscholastic League District 30-5A All-district selection, earning first-team honors as a sophomore and junior, and second-team honors as a freshman and a senior. She was also a three-time district All-Defensive Team selection. The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches named Perez as an Academic All-State selection as a senior.

