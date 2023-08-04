Hornet Women’s Basketball Lands Second Texas Commitment In Guard Perez

Maisy Perez, of Raymond & Tirza Martin High School in Laredo, Texas, has committed to the Vermont State University Lyndon women’s basketball program for the fall 2023 semester. (Graphic via VSU-Lyndon Athletics)
LYNDONVILLE — Maisy Perez, of Raymond & Tirza Martin High School in Laredo, Texas, has committed to the Vermont State University Lyndon women’s basketball program for the fall 2023 semester.
Perez, a 5’3” guard, was a four-year varsity player at Martin. She was a four-time University Interscholastic League District 30-5A All-district selection, earning first-team honors as a sophomore and junior, and second-team honors as a freshman and a senior. She was also a three-time district All-Defensive Team selection. The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches named Perez as an Academic All-State selection as a senior.
Perez averaged 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 3.9 steals in her senior season. She also averaged 3.5 deflections per game and was in the top 80 in the state of Texas in charges drawn per game. She led her team to three postseason berths in her four-year career.
Perez also excelled in the classroom. She was inducted into Martin’s chapter of the National Honor Society as a sophomore and was named to the Honor Roll three times. She was also named to the Academic All-District Team in all four of her varsity years. She will study Business Administration at Lyndon. Perez was also a multi-sport athlete, as she competed on the Tiger volleyball team.
Vermont State Lyndon women’s basketball coach Ben Arsenault believes that Perez will be a great addition to his roster.
“Maisy is very passionate about the game of basketball and is someone who has a high motor on and off the court,” Arsenault said. “Maisy is someone who can be vocal but also leads by example and through her work ethic on the court. I am excited to add someone of Maisy’s caliber to our locker room and program.
“On the court, Maisy can slash to the rim, push the tempo of the game on the bounce and create offense. Defensively, she is a pest — someone who can dictate offensive tempo and actions. I am excited to see how much Maisy can bring to the table in the coming years. Maisy is going to fit really well into our system here.”
Martin head coach Romeo Macias spoke glowingly of his four-year performer.
“Maisy is such a talented, hard working, and determined person,” Macias said. “Athletically she is tough, fierce and smart. She is fast, quick and can easily beat her defender and get to the basket when she wants. Her shooting game is very underrated as she can pull up and hit from three and turn the tide of a game.
“Defensively, she’s tough to beat and makes the offense work for every inch. She communicates well and knows when to go for that steal. My only regret is not having been able to coach her in basketball for more than one season. I would have loved to have coached her for one complete athletic year from offseason to summer to season.”
Perez believes that Lyndon is the place for her continued growth as a player and a person.
“Growing up, I was told by others, sometimes by teachers and coaches, that I would get nowhere and that I would be no one,” Perez said. “Well, this is my first big girl step to get somewhere and be someone. Northern Vermont University-Lyndon has given me the opportunity to grow and learn more for my future and in basketball. NVU-Lyndon has become the school for me because I know it will show me how to overcome the obstacles out in the real world.”
Perez joins Riley Webster (Upton, MA), Leilani Medina (Laredo, TX), and Grace Hoselton (Fargo, ND) in Lyndon’s Fall 2023 recruiting class. The Hornets expect to announce additional commitments in the near future.
