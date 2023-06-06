Hornet Women’s Hoops Adds High-Scoring Texas Guard Leilani Medina

LYNDONVILLE — Leilani Medina of Lyndon B. Johnson High School in Laredo, Texas committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s basketball program.
Medina, a 5-foot-4 guard, was a three-time University Interscholastic League All-District 30-6A selection and a three-time All-City selection by the Laredo Morning Times. The high-scoring guard averaged 19.4 points, four rebounds, and three steals per game in her senior season. She scored 1,671 points in her three-year varsity career. Median led the Wolves to a bi-district playoff berth in her sophomore season. She also played travel basketball with San Antonio Premier.
In addition to playing basketball, Medina competed in softball for three seasons and track and field for one season. She was an All-City player on the softball diamond and led her team to three straight playoff berths and a district championship in 2021.
NVU-Lyndon women’s basketball coach Ben Arsenault believes Medina will be a big addition to his program. “Leilani is an incredibly passionate person both about her academics and about basketball. I’m excited to bring in someone of the caliber of Leilani and who will contribute daily to our culture of hard work, passion, and positivity. Leilani is also a selfless leader. She is used to leading and I am excited to add another voice to our locker room. On the court, Leilani brings a versatile offensive game and a tireless work ethic. She has a high basketball IQ and can do the little things well. Leilani is going to be a tremendous asset to our program moving forward and I can’t wait to see her growth over the next four years.”
Medina joins Riley Webster (Upton, Mass.) in Lyndon’s Fall 2023 recruiting class.
