Hornet Women’s Hoops Adds High-Scoring Texas Guard Leilani Medina

LYNDONVILLE — Leilani Medina of Lyndon B. Johnson High School in Laredo, Texas committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s basketball program.

Medina, a 5-foot-4 guard, was a three-time University Interscholastic League All-District 30-6A selection and a three-time All-City selection by the Laredo Morning Times. The high-scoring guard averaged 19.4 points, four rebounds, and three steals per game in her senior season. She scored 1,671 points in her three-year varsity career. Median led the Wolves to a bi-district playoff berth in her sophomore season. She also played travel basketball with San Antonio Premier.

