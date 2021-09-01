LYNDONVILLE — After not competing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s tennis team returns to the court this season seeking to extend their run of North Atlantic Conference playoff appearances. The Hornets reached the NAC semifinals in both 2018 and 2019.
The Hornet lineup will have a very different look from the last time they competed two years ago. Junior Renee Chaples looks to crack the lineup this season and will be counted on for leadership. Junior Rebekah Delgado saw significant action in 2019 while another junior, Hailey Demers (Lyndon), also saw spot duty on that team.
Several talented newcomers join the roster this season. Freshman Emma Powers (St. Johnsbury) and junior Lexi Foley have stood out in early practices.
Head coach Laura Laramee returns for her 10th year. She is looking forward to the challenge of developing a new lineup. “My thoughts for the season are to build a new generation of players and to get a new team to be competitive in our conference.”
The Hornets opened the season Sept. 1 at Castleton University for a non-conference matchup. The home opener will be played Sept. 15, when Plymouth State University visits the Dudley Bell Tennis Center. The Hornets then open up NAC play two days later when NVU-Johnson comes to Lyndon.
NAC coaches picked the Hornets to finish in fourth place. Three-time defending NAC champion Husson University was the unanimous selection to repeat.
