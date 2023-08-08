LYNDONVILLE — Briona Graham of Memorial High School in Port Arthur, Texas committed to the Vermont State University Lyndon women’s basketball program for the upcoming season.

A 5-foot-5 guard, Graham played four years of varsity basketball at Memorial. She helped the Titans to University Interscholastic League 5A regional playoff berths in her junior and senior seasons. She averaged 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.1 steals per game as a senior and finished her career with 416 steals and 121 assists. Graham was her team’s Defensive Player of the Year in her final three seasons. She also competed in track & field and received Memorial’s Top Hurdler award in 2021.

