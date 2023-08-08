LYNDONVILLE — Briona Graham of Memorial High School in Port Arthur, Texas committed to the Vermont State University Lyndon women’s basketball program for the upcoming season.
A 5-foot-5 guard, Graham played four years of varsity basketball at Memorial. She helped the Titans to University Interscholastic League 5A regional playoff berths in her junior and senior seasons. She averaged 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.1 steals per game as a senior and finished her career with 416 steals and 121 assists. Graham was her team’s Defensive Player of the Year in her final three seasons. She also competed in track & field and received Memorial’s Top Hurdler award in 2021.
Vermont State Lyndon women’s basketball coach Ben Arsenault believes that Graham will make a particularly big impact in the locker room and at the defensive end of the floor.
“One of the things that stands out about Briona is her upbeat and positive nature,” he said. “Briona is tremendously passionate about the game of basketball and life. She works extremely hard for her success. She embodies the values we hold near and dear in our program; believing in team play, belonging to a sisterhood, and building relationships. On the court, Briona is a menace defensively.”
Memorial head coach Kevin Henry commented on how Graham’s impact extends well beyond the stat sheet. “Bri is a coach’s dream. Unlike most players, she is a player that only worries about one stat, and that stat is winning. She embraced the role of defensive stopper and prided herself on shutting down opposing teams best offensive guards.”
Perez joins Riley Webster (Upton, Mass.), Leilani Medina (Laredo, Texas), Grace Hoselton (Fargo, North Dakota), and Miasy Perez (Laredo, Texas) in Lyndon’s 2023 recruiting class.
GOLF CLASSIC RETURNS
Registration is now open for the 2023 Vermont State University Lyndon Athletics Golf Classic. After a hiatus of several years, the charity event will return on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Orleans Country Club in Orleans. Registration for the captain and crew event is open now and costs $100 per golfer or $400 per foursome. All proceeds will benefit VTSU Lyndon Athletics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.