LYNDONVILLE — Nicco Carter, a 6’1” combo guard from Cleveland Heights, OH, has deposited and committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball program for the Fall 2020 semester.
Carter is a graduate of Saint Ignatius High School in Cleveland. Following graduation he completed a post-graduate year at Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Fla. He will study business administration with a sport management concentration at Lyndon.
Carter averaged 14 points and five assists per game at Central Pointe. Prior to that he competed as a sophomore and a senior at St. Ignatius, sandwiched around a year playing with Spire Academy in Geneva, OH, in 2017-18. He averaged 16 points and six assists in his season with Spire.
NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball coach David Pasiak shared these thoughts on Carter joining the Hornets. “Nicco brings a variety of experiences to the table. He has competed at high levels and will add to the depth of our backcourt. He is very eager for an opportunity to take his game to the next level.”
Central Pointe head coach Brad Traina added “Nicco is a very good kid and play extremely hard. He was very receptive to the player-development end and wanting to get better. He was also very good in the classroom and worked very hard on that end as well.”
Carter joins Brett Roy of Newport (NCU),and four other players in NVU-Lyndon’s 2020 recruiting class. The Hornets expect to announce additional 2020 commitments in the near future.
MONDWELL BUKLE: Also Wednesday, NVU and coach Pasiak announced the signing of this 6-3 combo guard from Stuttgart High School in Stuttgart, Germany. Bukle transfers to Lyndon from Colorado Mesa University.
Bukle led his Stuttgart team to the Department of Defense Education Activity-Europe Division 1 semifinals in his senior season. He was the top scorer in the division and was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Pasiak is excited that Bukle will be joining the Hornets. “Mondwell was one of the top DoDEA players in Germany, and has continued to develop in the two years since his graduation. He is a very versatile scorer and playmaker, and I’m confident that he will develop into am excellent player at our level. He’s a high-character young man who will be a great representative of our program.”
Current Stuttgart coach Christopher Jackson called Bukle “a high-character, very dedicated hard-working individual. His mom has been in the military for 15 years and has raised a very disciplined and selfless young man.”
SOFTBALL SIGNING: The Hornets also announced on Wednesday the signing of Jaydan Allinson, a multi-positional softball player and 2018 graduate of Miami (AZ) High School. Allinson transfers to Lyndon from Southern Virginia University, where she played in one game before the pandemic hit.
In 2019 she played in 20 games with Southern Vermont College, collecting nine hits. At Miami, Allinson was a two-time All-Conference pitcher. She had a career earned run average of 7.54 in 164.1 innings pitched, with 143 strikeouts, an opponent batting average of .286, and a .953 fielding percentage. At the plate Allinson hit .481 in 63 career games. She collected 99 hits and 81 runs batted in with an on-base percentage of .531 and 34 stolen bases.
A fine athlete, Allinson competed in basketball, volleyball, tennis, and soccer. She holds the school record for most three-point goals in a game with seven. She earned first team All-Conference honors in volleyball, honorable mention All-Conference in basketball, and Conference Doubles Team of the Year in tennis. She was named the Army Athlete of the Year in 2018.
Allinson joins first-year coach Kevin Valentine of Lyndonville, and players Katie Rotunno of Richford; and Brittney Caron and Victoria Valentine, both of Lyndonville, in NVU-Lyndon’s recruiting class.
