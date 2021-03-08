LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon released its 2021 baseball schedule and the Hornets are slated to open their 23-game schedule on Tuesday. Head coach Reece Tanguay returns for his third season at the helm of the Hornets.
The Hornets will take on Anna Maria College at the New England Baseball Complex in Northborough, Mass. Lyndon also has a doubleheader scheduled against Fisher College on Friday, March 26. There may be additional non-conference games scheduled prior to the start of North Atlantic Conference play on April 15.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NAC has adopted a scheduling format where teams face only one conference opponent per week in five-game series. Lyndon will open NAC play by hosting Husson University on April 15, then travel to Husson for a pair of doubleheaders on April 17-18.
All games will be conducted in accordance with NCAA and State of Vermont guidelines. Currently, spectators are not permitted at Hornet home games. However, fans will be able to watch all of the action live or on-demand through Northeast Sports Network. Attendance at away contests will be determined by those local authorities and institutions.
