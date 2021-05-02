PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — For the second day in a row the NVU-Lyndon baseball team got its bats going at the expense of the UMaine-Presque Isle. And for the second day in a row, the Hornets swept a North Atlantic Conference doubleheader from the Owls for their ninth win in a row. The Hornets now sit at 9-8 overall and 9-5 in NAC play, good for second place in the East Division. UMPI remains winless this season.
HORNETS 6, OWLS 2: Runs were hard to come by in the early going of the first game. Up 2-1 in the top of the fifth inning, a two-run double from Codi Smith (Hartford) followed by a two-run home run from Jordan Cane gave the Hornets some breathing room. The Owls only managed one more run, as Lyndon came away with the victory.
TJ Santaw (Newport) had a perfect day at the plate, going three-for-three with a walk in his four plate appearances. Cane finished with three runs batted in.
Sam Ognenoff (Brattleboro) pitched a strong seven innings to earn the complete-game victory. He scattered five hits and struck out six without walking a batter. Perfitt started for UMPI and took the loss.
HORNETS 15 OWLS 7: Smith was the story in game two, going four for four with a home run, a double, five runs batted in, and three runs scored. He also started on the mound and was dominant, yielding only three hits while striking out 13 over six innings of work and picking up the win.
Cane went four-for-four, drove in three runs, and homered for the third game in a row. Parker Perron (Barton) had a pair of hits. Santaw tripled and Ryder Thornton (Essex) and Shea McCaffrey (Lyndonville) both doubled, as six of the Hornets’ 18 hits were of the extra-base variety.
The Hornets will close out the regular season with a pivotal five-game series against Thomas College next weekend. They are currently a game ahead of the Terriers for second place in the NAC East and a berth in the conference playoffs. The series will begin on Thursday with a single game at Thomas, and will continue Saturday and Sunday with a pair of doubleheaders at the Skip Pound Baseball Complex.
SOFTBALL
In Lyndonville, the Hornets struggled to string hits together all day, resulting in a Sunday sweep by UMaine-Farmington. The Hornets finish 3-16 on the season and 3-12 in NAC play.
BEAVERS 9, HORNETS 1: Lyndon was victimized by seven errors in the first game, resulting in eight unearned Owls runs. Faith Poirier had a pair of hits for Lyndon and Marin Fowler (Plainfield) had a triple.
Gracie Ducker (Lyndonville) was the hard-luck loser for the Hornets. She only allowed six hits without walking a batter, and only surrendered one earned run.
BEAVERS 5, HORNETS 0: Maine again capitalized on a Hornet miscue to score two unearned runs in the top of the first inning. NVU was unable to string its five hits together and were kept off the scoreboard. Poirier and Ducker each had doubles.
Victoria Valentine (East Burke) went the distance for Lyndon, allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out four and walking four.
The NVU-Lyndon softball program recognized its two seniors, Cassie Black (Tolland, Conn.) and Emma Moore (Hillsborough, N.H.), thanking them for their contributions to Hornet softball.
