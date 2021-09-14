LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon scored three second-half goals en route to its first victory of the season, a 3-0 shutout of Vermont Technical College.
The Hornets are 1-3 on the season, while the Knights fall to 0-4.
The Hornets outshot VTC, 17-1, in the first half, but couldn’t break through against Knight goalkeeper Thomas Ferguson.
The Hornets finally broke through in the 65th minute when Jacob Baesemann (St. J) delivered a centering pass that Joseph Patrick Osbornredirected to Gilbert Flores, who poked it past Ferguson. Lyndon made it 2-0 less than three minutes later when Flores delivered a through ball to Osborn, who fired it in the net. The Hornets put the game away in the 79th minute when Flores headed a cross from Quinlan Peer into the top corner.
Lyndon outshot Vermont Tech, 28-3, and took six corner kicks to two for the Knights. Hornet keeper Brett Roy (Newport) was only called upon to make two saves, while Ferguson stopped seven Hornet shots.
The Hornets get back into North Atlantic Conference play on Saturday afternoon when they host Maine Maritime Academy at 3:15 p.m. on Varsity Field.
