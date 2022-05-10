LYNDONVILLE — After going virtual the past two years, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon returned to its traditional banquet format for its annual Athletic Awards Celebration.

The event took place Monday evening at the Burke Mountain Hotel and Conference Center.

Several major department awards were presented:

Dudley Bell Most Outstanding Male and Female Athletes: senior men’s basketball, men’s tennis, and men’s lacrosse player Zach Falkenburg (Bridgeport, NY) and freshman women’s soccer, women’s basketball, and softball player Riann Fortin (Derby, VT)

Champions of Character Award: senior men’s tennis player Patrick Wickstrom (Lafayette, LA)

Green and Gold Awards (female and male athletes with the highest GPA): senior women’s basketball player Lea Crompton (Dunbarton, NH) and senior men’s cross country runner Christopher Chichester (Orleans, VT)

SAAC Coach of the Year: softball coach Kevin Valentine

SAAC Fan of the Year: James Salvas

SAAC UFC Award: Chris Gilmore

Coaches for each of Lyndon’s varsity athletic teams selected team awards. The list of athletes receiving team awards is as follows:

Women’s Soccer

Guts & Grit Award - Raquel Madeja

Most Improved Player - Johannah Parker

Autumn Fahey Award - Riann Fortin

Men’s Soccer

Most Valuable Player - Brett Roy

Best Teammate - Matthew Condon

Frank Spears Award - Garrick Webster

Men’s Cross Country

Most Valuable Player - Christopher Chichester

Coaches Award - Andrew Grautski

Women’s Tennis

Most Valuable Player - Saleena Porter

Coaches Award - Devon Kibbey

Men’s Tennis

Coaches Award - Patrick Wickstrom

Most Valuable Player - Zach Falkenburg

Volleyball

Team Player Award - Charlotte Morris

Offensive Player Award - Kiana Jones

Men’s Basketball

Most Outstanding Teammate - Luke Bergmans

Hornet Core Values Award - Antonio Carlisle

Michael Tessier Award - Zach Falkenburg

Women’s Basketball

The Hornet Way Award - Riann Fortin

Defensive Player of the Year - Kerigan Disorda

Women’s Lacrosse

Heart of a Hornet Award - Rachel Palladino

Bus Driver Award - Paige Daley

Men’s Lacrosse

Warrior Award - Anthony Townsend

Most Improved Player - Isaac McCann

Baseball

Most Valuable Player - Skyler Bushey

Claude Piche Award - Steven Friscia

Softball

Queen Bee Award - Saleena Porter

Queen Bee Award - Victoria Valentine

In recognition of the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, Director of athletics Chrid Gilmore presented several Title IX 50th Anniversary Athletic Directors Awards to the following female student-athletes: Saleena Porter, Charlotte Morris, Nyah Garner, Raquel Madeja, Victoria Valentine, Lea Crompton, Faith Poirier.

Finally, several superlative awards were voted on by the student athletes:

Most Swagger: Jeremy Peralta

Most Sideline Energy: Samantha Valentine

Most Likely to Make Teammates Laugh: Isaac McCann

Most Likely to Miss the Bus: Victoria Valentine

Best Play or Performance in a Single Contest: John Mahoney, walk-off home run to beat Husson

