Hornets Drop Exhibition To D-I Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Using superior size and athleticism, the Division I Hartford Hawks toppled Northern Vermont University-Lyndon 85-43 in a men’s basketball clash Thursday night.
It was the first of two exhibition games for the Hornets against NCAA Division I opponents this season. The game was a countable contest for Hartford, which evened its record at 1-1 on the season.
A Brett Roy 3 and two Mondwell Bukle buckets gave Lyndon an early 8-6 lead. An Antonio Carlisle layup brought the Hornets within 14-10 with 12:01 to play in the first half. But Hartford went on a 13-0 run over the next six minutes to seize control.
Hartford’s Briggs McClain led all scorers with 21 points. Braxton Jones chipped in 14 points for the Hawks and Pano Pavlidis also reached double figures with 10 points. Jared Kimbrough pulled down seven rebounds while Pavlidis and Michael Dunne each dished out four assists.
Bukle was the only Hornet in double figures, as he finished with 10 points. Jaden Phillips and Tyrese Harris both grabbed five boards and Harris handed out six assists.
The Hornets return to regular season action this weekend when they travel to Northern Vermont University-Johnson for the annual Northern Vermont University Tip-Off Classic. The Hornets will square off against Bryant & Stratton College of Albany in the tournament opener Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.
