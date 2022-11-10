Hornets Drop Exhibition To D-I Hartford
NVU-Lyndon drops visiting New England College 69-68 in the season opener at Stannard Gymnasium on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

HARTFORD, Conn. — Using superior size and athleticism, the Division I Hartford Hawks toppled Northern Vermont University-Lyndon 85-43 in a men’s basketball clash Thursday night.

It was the first of two exhibition games for the Hornets against NCAA Division I opponents this season. The game was a countable contest for Hartford, which evened its record at 1-1 on the season.

