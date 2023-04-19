Hornets Earn Walk-Off Win, Run Streak To Five

LYNDONVILLE — Dale Ostermann’s one-out single in the bottom of the ninth inning scored Dalton Berry with the game-winning run, giving Northern Vermont University-Lyndon a 5-4 non-conference baseball victory over Norwich University on Wednesday afternoon.
The win was Lyndon’s fifth in a row and raised its record to 8-17 on the season. Norwich fell to 8-19.
Steven Friscia went 1-for-2 with a two-run double, Ryan Alt went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Barry Dalton added two hits while TJ Santaw and Ostermann each knocked in a run to pace the Hornets.
Norwich freshman and former LI standout Trevor Lussier went 0-for-3 in his return to the NEK.
Trailing by one going into the ninth inning, Norwich rallied to tie. Owen Silk got a leadoff base hit off Lyndon reliever Ostermann. Pinch hitter Ryan Miller reached on an error, then another pinch hitter, Tyler Callahan reached on a fielder’s choice where Silk beat the throw to third to load the bases. A wild pitch allowed Silk to score the tying run, but Ostermann was able to work his way out of the jam without allowing further damage.
Berry started things in the home ninth inning with a base hit back up the middle. He promptly stole second to put himself in scoring position, then moved to third one out later on a wild pitch. Ostermann then deposited a ball past the Norwich right fielder to give Lyndon the walk-off win.
Ostermann picked up the win in relief. He has now been the winning pitcher in three straight games. Nick Beavin, the seventh Norwich pitcher of the game, took the loss.
Lyndon returns to action this weekend when it hosts Thomas College in a key North Atlantic Conference series. The Hornets and Terriers will play doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday, with the first pitch each day scheduled for noon.
