CASTLETON — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s tennis team defeated Castleton University for the first time since 2005 on Saturday.
The Hornets’ 6-3 non-conference win is also Lyndon’s first since the program returned to NCAA Division III competition in 2008. Lyndon improves to 2-2 on the season while Castleton falls to 0-4.
The Hornets are off until April 22 when they will host Norwich University in a non-conference match. Play is scheduled to begin at 3 at the Dudley Bell Tennis Center.
Doubles
Patrick Wickstrom & Neal Mulligan (LYN) def. Rowan Kidder & Luke Cohen (CAS) 8-0
Connor Davis & Jason Lipscomb (CAS) def Quinlan Peer & Zach Falkenburg (LYN) 8-4
Alijah Seymour & Rafael Robles (CAS) win by forfeit
Singles
Patrick Wickstrom (LYN) def. Rowan Kidder (CAS) 6-0, 6-1
Neal Mulligan (LYN) def. Connor Davis (CAS) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2
Zach Falkenburg (LYN) def. Jason Lipscomb (CAS) 6-1, 6-3
Quinlan Peer (LYN) def. Luke Cohen (CAS) 6-3, 6-7(7-4), 1-0(10-1)
Garrick Webster (LYN) def. Alijah Seymour (CAS) 6-2, 6-1
Rafael Robles (CAS) win by forfeit
