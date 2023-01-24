Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball players Gregory Gonyea Jr. (Dolgeville, N.Y.) and Justin Phillips (Phoenix, Ariz.) have both been recognized by the North Atlantic Conference for their play last week. Gonyea was named the Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week and Phillips was named the Co-Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending Jan. 22. Phillips shared the award with Jack Kane of the University of Maine at Farmington.
Gonyea, a freshman guard, averaged 18.3 points per game last week as the Hornets swept three games. He started the week with an 18-point outing in Lyndon’s 111-71 non-conference victory over Vermont Technical College on Tuesday evening. In that game he went 7 of 10 from the floor and 4 of 6 from behind the three-point arc. On Friday, Gonyea led the Hornets with 22 points and added five rebounds and four assists as the Hornets downed Thomas College, 88-72, in NAC play. He capped the week off with a 15-point outing on Saturday as Lyndon completed the sweep of Thomas with a 102-87 win. Gonyea shot 55.6% from the floor for the week and chipped in 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
Phillips, a freshman forward, drew one of the opposition’s top perimeter scorers in all three contests last week. He also grabbed three rebounds and had a steal and a pair of blocks against Vermont Tech, and followed that up with a seven-rebound, six-point effort in Friday’s win over Thomas. Phillips saved his best performance of the week for last, as on Saturday he grabbed 12 rebounds and added four steals and a block. His defensive play ignited a 19-0 Hornet run to start the second half, allowing Lyndon to seize control of the game. He also contributed at the offensive end, scoring 13 points and dishing out six assists.
The Hornets travel to Maine Maritime Academy for a pair of NAC contests this weekend. Lyndon and MMA will tip off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, then run it back Saturday afternoon at 3.
