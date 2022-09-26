Hornets Induct Four Into Athletic Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon inducted four members into its Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Class of 2022 on Friday evening, including Ryan Farley, David Johnson and Kevin Trask.

Many Lyndon Hall of Famers were among the attendees. They included Michael Brosseau(HOF class of 2004), Robert Carey (class of 2021), Roger Cartee (class of 1984), Brian Gallagher (class of 2018), Gary Jenness (class of 2006), Darcy LeBlanc (class of 2016), Jennifer Kirchoff Layn (class of 2015), Joseph Layn (class of 2017), Rachel Maxwell (class of 2013), Jackie Priestley-Smith (class of 2010) and Joyce Siok (class of 2004).

