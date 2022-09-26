Hornets Induct Four Into Athletic Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon inducted four members into its Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Class of 2022 on Friday evening, including Ryan Farley, David Johnson and Kevin Trask.
Many Lyndon Hall of Famers were among the attendees. They included Michael Brosseau(HOF class of 2004), Robert Carey (class of 2021), Roger Cartee (class of 1984), Brian Gallagher (class of 2018), Gary Jenness (class of 2006), Darcy LeBlanc (class of 2016), Jennifer Kirchoff Layn (class of 2015), Joseph Layn (class of 2017), Rachel Maxwell (class of 2013), Jackie Priestley-Smith (class of 2010) and Joyce Siok (class of 2004).
Ryan Farley
Farley graduated from Lyndon State College in 2002 and was a four-year starter and three-year captain of the men’s baseball team. He later led the team as head coach.
He played every position on the field except catcher and had a career batting average of over .300. Farley was an exceptional leader, known to elevate everyone’s play. He was also a two-time Claude Piche Award winner (1999, 2001). This award is given to the player who best represents the program exceptionally.
As a coach, Farley led the program as head coach for seven seasons (2005-2011). During that time, he helped Lyndon transition from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), and led the Hornets to an appearance in the USCAA National Tournament in 2008 and the North Atlantic Conference playoffs in 2010.
Since graduating, Farley has worked as a certified, licensed athletic trainer for Dan Wyand P.T. and Associates. In addition, he has served as athletic trainer at Danville School for 15 years and was selected by students to be their commencement speaker in 2015. He is still very active in the local baseball community, having coached youth baseball for over 20 years and serving as the president of Lake Region Youth Baseball/Softball. Farley was also an assistant baseball coach at Lake Region Union High School for two years.
Farley currently resides in Orleans with his wife — fellow alum and athletic Hall of Famer — Rachel Maxwell (inducted in 2013) and their two children, Konnor and Mason.
David Johnson
Johnson graduated from Lyndon State College in 2015 and was a men’s basketball team member from 2012-15.
Transferring from Farmingdale State College, Johnson led the Hornets as captain in his junior and senior years. Over those seasons, Johnson solidified his place as one of the best players in the NAC and one of the best guards of the past decade, scoring 1,024 points.
During his junior year, he was named NAC All-Conference second team and led the team to the semifinals of the NAC tournament. His senior year he average 19.6 points per game, while also leading the conference in steals (60) and steals per game (2.2) and amassing 78 assists. He was named to the NAC All-Conference first team and again led the Hornets to a semifinal appearance.
Jonson lives in Washington, D.C., and is employed as the pathways coordinator and varsity head boys’ basketball coach at Jackson-Reed High School (formerly Woodrow Wilson High School).
Angelina Phelps
Phelps graduated from Lyndon State College in 2008 and was a four-year starter on the women’s soccer and softball teams. She earned team captain her junior year for softball, and for both soccer and softball during her senior year. She received honors including being named 2005 Sunrise Conference Defensive Player of the Week (soccer), 2008 Coaches Award (soccer), and 2008 Most Valuable Player (soccer).
Phelps was named to the Sunrise Conference All-Conference team for both soccer and softball in 2005. In 2008, she led her softball team in hits (39), runs (30), batting average (.382), triples (3), and stolen bases (16). Her slugging percentage was .510 and she was selected for the USCAA First Team All-American.
Phelps was a member of the 2005 women’s soccer team that won the Sunrise Conference Championship and the 2008 women’s softball team that reached the USCAA Women’s Softball National Championship.
Phelps is currently a management and program analyst for the Department of Homeland Security in Williston.
Kevin Trask
Trask graduated from Lyndon State College in 2006 and was a three-year member of the men’s basketball team, under the helm of Lyndon alum and hall of famer Eric Berry.
Coach Berry shares that Trask was one of the best shooters he has ever coached at any level and a consummate team player. During his career as a Hornet, Trask accumulated over 1,500 points and earned several Sunrise Conference awards, including first-team All-Conference in 2003-2004, second-team All-Conference in 2004-2005, and many Sunrise Conference Player of the Week awards throughout the 2003-04 and 2004-05 seasons. Trask helped lead his team to postseason play each of his three seasons at Lyndon.
One of his most memorable experiences at Lyndon was being named most valuable player of the 2003-04 men’s basketball team — one of the most successful men’s basketball teams in the school’s history (24-6). Trask is the fourth member of that team to be inducted into the Lyndon Athletic Hall of Fame, joining coach Berry (inducted in 2010) and teammates Chris Brown (inducted in 2013) and Gregg Rose (inducted in 2016).
Since graduating, Trask has stayed connected to the local sports community as the general sales and operations manager at Northeast Sports Network.
Trask currently resides in Berlin, N.H., with his girlfriend, Danielle, their 1-year-old daughter Skyla, and 13-year-old dog Bruschi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.