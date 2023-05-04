Hornets Land Commitments From Spaulding’s Davis, Vance
Buy Now

Tavarius Vance and Isaac Davis of Spaulding High School committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men's basketball program. (Photos/graphic courtesy Lyndon Athletics)

LYNDONVILLE — Tavarius Vance and Isaac Davis of Spaulding High School in Barre committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball program for the fall 2023 semester, the school announced Thursday.

Davis and Vance were cornerstones of a Spaulding team that was one of the best in Vermont last season. The Crimson Tide finished 23-1 and advanced to the Division II semifinals. Spaulding also reached the semifinals in the pair’s junior season, when the Crimson Tide finished 19-2.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.