Hornets Land Commitments From Spaulding’s Davis, Vance

LYNDONVILLE — Tavarius Vance and Isaac Davis of Spaulding High School in Barre committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball program for the fall 2023 semester, the school announced Thursday.
Davis and Vance were cornerstones of a Spaulding team that was one of the best in Vermont last season. The Crimson Tide finished 23-1 and advanced to the Division II semifinals. Spaulding also reached the semifinals in the pair’s junior season, when the Crimson Tide finished 19-2.
Vance, a versatile 6-foot-2 guard, averaged 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game for Spaulding. Vance was an honorable-mention All-State selection by the Burlington Free Press. He was also a Capital Division All-League second-team selection and received Spaulding’s Robert Burdett Memorial Award.
Davis, a 6-9 forward, established himself as one of the best big men in the state last season. He averaged 11.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. Both he and Vance were selected to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association senior All-Star game.
Both Davis and Vance also played AAU travel basketball with Green Mountain Select.
NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball coach David Pasiak believes the duo will make a big impact on the Hornet program.
“Isaac and Tavarius come from one of the winningest high school teams in Vermont over the past couple of seasons and will bring that winning mentality. Isaac fills perhaps our biggest need — interior size and presence around the basket. He’s a true inside force who is an excellent rebounder and shot blocker as well as a scoring threat around the basket. Tavarius is a physical and athletic wing player who has a very versatile game. He’s a very good defender who can guard multiple positions. On the offensive side, he can finish at the rim and also knock down the open shot. Most importantly, both Tavarius and Isaac are awesome young men who will be great additions to our locker room. Both will develop into outstanding players here at Lyndon.”
Spaulding head coach Jesse Willard had this to say about Vance. “Tavarius is one of the purest shooters I have had the privilege of coaching. He was a multidimensional scorer for us this past season as well as one of our most reliable defenders. Spaulding will miss his leadership next season.”
Willard also praised Davis. “Isaac has the potential to be a great force in the paint. He has one of the softest touches I have seen on someone his size. He has grown to become an amazing teammate and role model within the Spaulding program and will sorely be missed.”
Davis and Vance join Owen Traynor (Rutland) in Lyndon’s fall 2023 recruiting class.
