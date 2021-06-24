Hornets’ Mulligan Nominated For NAC Man of Year Award

LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon senior men’s tennis and men’s basketball player Neal Mulligan has been nominated for the North Atlantic Conference Man of the Year award. The award encompasses all facets of the NCAA Division III Student-Athlete experience.
Mulligan, a Marshfield native, completed his Bachelor of Science degree in May with a dual major in Business Administration and Accounting. He graduated with a 3.87 grade-point average and was named to the President’s List twice and the Dean’s List eight times. He is a three-time recipient of Lyndon’s Green & Gold Award, which recognizes the male student-athlete with the highest grade point average. He also received the David Bradley Memorial Business Award, recognizing the top graduating senior within the Lyndon Business Department.
Mulligan was named the NAC Men’s Tennis Senior Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2020. He has been named to the NAC All-Academic Team five different times. He has also been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court three times.
Mulligan was a member of the Hornet men’s tennis program for five seasons. He was named team captain for his final three seasons, and this year led the Hornets to their first North Atlantic Conference championship. He was a first-team All-Conference doubles selection in 2021, a first-team all-conference singles selection in 2019, and a second-team All-Conference singles selection in 2018. He was named to the NAC Men’s Tennis Sportsmanship Team in 2019 and 2021 and earned NAC Player of the Week three times in his career. Mulligan was Lyndon’s Most Valuable Player in 2019, Coaches Award recipient in 2021, and Most Improved Player in 2018.
On the hardwood, Mulligan was a part of the Hornet program for four seasons. This past season he received the Hornet Core Values Award, recognizing the team member who best reflects the program’s four core values. In 2018 he was the recipient of the Michael Tessier Award.
Mulligan completed an internship as a staff accountant with North Country Hospital in Newport in 2020. He has served as the head varsity soccer coach at Christ Covenant School in Marshfield for the past two seasons and led the team to its first Vermont Principals’ Association playoff berth in several seasons in 2020.
Mulligan is among six outstanding male student-athletes that have been nominated for the NAC Man of the Year award. The NAC Man of the Year will be announced on July 1st and honored on his campus during the 2021-2022 academic year.
The NAC Man of the Year award is modeled after the NCAA’s Woman of the Year program. Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
