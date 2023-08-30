Hornets Name Bill Reilly As New Volleyball Coach

Vermont State University-Lyndon has named Bill Reilly as its new head volleyball coach. (Contributed Photo)

LYNDONVILLE — Vermont State University-Lyndon named Bill Reilly its head volleyball coach, replacing Courtney Novak, who served as the team’s interim head coach in 2022.

Reilly comes to Lyndon from Massachusetts Maritime Academy, where he served as head coach for the past two seasons. Reilly guided the Maritime program back from the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the Buccaneers’ 2020 season cancellation.

