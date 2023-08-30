Hornets Name Bill Reilly As New Volleyball Coach

LYNDONVILLE — Vermont State University-Lyndon named Bill Reilly its head volleyball coach, replacing Courtney Novak, who served as the team’s interim head coach in 2022.
Reilly comes to Lyndon from Massachusetts Maritime Academy, where he served as head coach for the past two seasons. Reilly guided the Maritime program back from the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the Buccaneers’ 2020 season cancellation.
Reilly has coaching experience dating back to 1999. He began his coaching career with the Tidewater Volleyball Association in Virginia Beach, Va., from 1999-2006. His 2005 15U team participated in the USA National Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah. Reilly also had coaching stints with Cape Cod Technical High School in Cape Cod, Mass. and Marshfield High School in Marshfield, Mass.
Reilly has also remained active coaching on the club circuit. In addition to his time with Tidewater, he has also worked with Mass Premier Courts in Foxborough, Mass., Southern Alliance Volleyball in Hanover, Mass., USA South Volleyball in Fort Meyers, Fla., and Sarasota Volleyball Club in Sarasota, Fla. Reilly has also worked at several prominent volleyball camps and is a USA Volleyball, NCAA and high school volleyball official.
In addition to his coaching pedigree, Reilly was an accomplished AA/A beach volleyball player in Newport, Rhode Island and Virginia Beach.
“My goal for VTSU-Lyndon volleyball is to begin to establish a program that teaches volleyball at a higher level and includes teaching to athletes that played in high school, and also a strong push to attract club athletes,” coach Reilly said. “I would like to, along with the staff at VTSU-Lyndon, begin to recruit volleyball players to the university and make it an exciting program.”
Reilly is a native of Foxborough, Mass., and a graduate of Lewiston High School in Lewiston, Maine. He attended Tidewater Community College, where he trained to become an emergency medical technician and paramedic while studying health sciences.
Lyndon will open the 2023 season this weekend, hosting the annual Vermont Volleyball Classic. The Hornets will take on VTSU-Castleton on Friday at 4 p.m., then follow with a pair of matches against Norwich University and VTSU-Johnson on Saturday.
