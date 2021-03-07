Hornets Rally Past Cadets On Senior Day

LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball team celebrated senior day with a come-from-behind 87-82 victory over Norwich University in Stannard Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon.
The win gave the Hornets a sweep of the weekend pair of games against the Cadets, Lyndon snagging a 99-83 win at Norwich on Saturday.
The game was the final one of a COVID-abbreviated 2021 season for the Hornets. Lyndon finished the campaign with a 5-5 record, the first .500 or better season since the school rejoined the NCAA in 2008, and the first as an NCAA Division III program since 1979-80. The Hornets also finish 3-2 at home, the first winning home record since 2013-14.
Norwich falls to 0-4 on its campaign.
Peyton Olsen led Lyndon with 25 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Zach Falkenburg added 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds. St. J’s Antonio Carlisle and Neal Mulligan also reached double figures with 11 and 10 points.
Jesse Davis paced the Cadets with 17 points.
Before Sunday’s game, the Hornets honored their two seniors, Kenan Hajdarevic and Mulligan. Both have been four-year members of the program and are on track to graduate from NVU this spring.
