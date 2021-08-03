Hornets Release Volleyball, Men’s Soccer Slates

LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon has released its 2021 men’s soccer schedule. The Hornets will return to competition on Sept. 1 when they travel to Norwich University for a non-conference matchup. It will be Lyndon’s first game in nearly 23 months, as the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hornets have a 16-game regular-season slate. The schedule features nine North Atlantic Conference matchups. NVU-Lyndon competes in the NAC’s East Division for men’s soccer along with Husson University, Maine Maritime Academy, the University of Maine at Farmington, the University of Maine at Presque Isle and Thomas College.
The Hornets will square off against all five division rivals and will play four crossover games against NAC East schools Cazenovia College, SUNY Cobleskill, SUNY Delhi, and SUNY Polytechnic Institute. The top four teams in each division qualify for the NAC playoffs.
Highlights among NVU-Lyndon’s seven non-conference matches include contests against in-state rivals Norwich and Vermont Technical College.
Rob Carey enters his seventh season as Hornet head coach. Lyndon looks to improve upon their last competitive season in 2019, when they finished with a 1-14-1 overall record.
VOLLEYBALL
HORNETS KICK OFF SEPT. 3: The Hornets take to the court for the first time in nearly two years when they compete in the Vermont Volleyball Classic on Labor Day weekend.
Lyndon has 24 matches and 16 playing dates currently scheduled. The Hornets will be tested right out of the gate as they travel to a pair of highly competitive tournaments on the first two weekends of the season. At the Vermont Classic they will face host Norwich University and Northern Vermont University-Johnson on Sept. 3, then Western New England University and Castleton University on Sept. 4.
The following weekend the Hornets will travel to Boston to compete in the Babson College Invitational, co-hosted by Babson and UMass-Boston. Lyndon will square off against both co-hosts and Hamilton College over the course of the weekend.
NVU-Lyndon will compete in the East Division of the North Atlantic Conference, along with Husson University, Maine Maritime Academy, the University of Maine at Farmington, the University of Maine at Presque Isle and NVU-Johnson. NAC volleyball competition is entirely within divisions, with each team in the East playing each of the other division members twice in conference contests. The top four teams in the East and West divisions qualify for the NAC playoffs.
Alex Postpischil will make his debut as Hornet head coach this season. Postpischil took over the program in June of 2020, but last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hornets look to build a solid foundation for the program, which will be seeking its first win since 2017.
