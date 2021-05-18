Northern Vermont University senior Codi Smith was named the North Atlantic Conference’s Baseball Player of the Year, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Smith (Hartford, Vt.) joined two of his teammates — TJ Santaw and Jordan Crane — in receiving first-team All-Conference recognition, as voted on by conference coaches.
Smith had a stellar season as both an outfielder and a pitcher. At the plate he led the NAC in batting average (.478), on-base percentage (.557), slugging percentage (.955), home runs (7) and runs batted in (30). He also tied for the conference lead in runs scored (24), doubles (9), and walks (16). He finished fourth in hits (32).
Smith made seven appearances on the mound, including five starts. He posted a 3-1 record with one save. He led the NAC in strikeouts (53) and strikeouts per nine innings (14.91) and finished fifth in earned run average (3.09).
Santaw, a junior shortstop from Newport, finished tied for first in the NAC in runs scored (24), fifth in batting average (.408), seventh in on-base percentage (.469), and eighth in hits (29). In the field, he recorded 26 putouts and 52 assists (fifth in the conference) on 89 total chances.
Jordan Cane, a freshman first baseman and designated hitter from Merrimac, Mass., finished third in the NAC in batting average (.429), third in on-base percentage (.512), tied for third in runs batted in (27), sixth in slugging percentage (.629), tied for sixth in hits (30), and tied for ninth in home runs (3). He had 53 putouts and six assists on 60 total chances at first base.
Junior pitcher Joe Rafus (Whitigham, Vt.) was named to the NAC baseball sportsmanship team. Rafus made three relief appearances for the Hornets this season, striking out two batters while allowing three earned runs and seven hits.
Selection to the NAC Sportsmanship Team is reserved for student-athletes who have distinguished themselves through demonstrated acts of sportsmanship and ethical behavior. The honorees are individuals who have positively affected the baseball culture and environment and whose behavior clearly demonstrates sportsmanship and integrity that goes beyond playing rules and etiquette.
Lyndon finished the 2021 season with an 11-11 overall record. The Hornets posted an 11-8 mark in NAC play and tied for second place in the NAC East Division.
