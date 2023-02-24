Hornets’ Smith, Whitcomb Earn Conference Honors

From left Kadienne Whitcomb, Riann Fortin, Sage Smith and Saleena Porter take the floor during Lyndon's 87-33 win over Vermont Tech in the first round of the Northern Vermont University Tip-Off Classic at Stannard Gymnasium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s basketball player Sage Smith of Colebrook and Kadienne Whitcomb of West Burke were among those honored by the North Atlantic Conference when the NAC announced its annual awards on Wednesday.
Conference coaches voted Smith to the All-Conference third team. Whitcomb was named to the Sportsmanship team.
Smith returned from an early season injury to average 12.8 points per game in 17 games this season, tops on the Hornets and 11th best in the conference. She averaged 13.6 points per game in conference play, ninth-best in the NAC.
She also averaged 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game and shot 80% from the free-throw line. Smith scored a career-high 29 points in Lyndon’s regular-season finale against Northern Vermont University-Johnson. She scored 20 points in a win over Thomas College and reached double figures in 13 of the 17 games that she played.
Whitcomb played in all 25 games, starting in 19. She Averaged 3.7 points per game and shot 83.3% from the foul line. Her 26 made three-point goals were second on the team to Smith’s 29. Whitcomb scored in double figures three times, with a high of 17 points in the season opener against Vermont Technical College.
Selection to the NAC Sportsmanship team is reserved for student-athletes who have distinguished themselves through demonstrated acts of sportsmanship and ethical behavior. The honorees are individuals who have positively affected the basketball culture and game environment and whose behavior clearly demonstrates sportsmanship and integrity that goes beyond the playing rules and etiquette.
The Hornets finished 10-15 this season. They qualified for the NAC playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, earning the fourth seed in the East Division. Lyndon fell to top seed Maine Maritime Academy in the quarterfinals.
Smith and Whitcomb are expected to be among a number of returnees that will make up the core of next year’s team.
