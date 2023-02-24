Hornets’ Smith, Whitcomb Earn Conference Honors
From left Kadienne Whitcomb, Riann Fortin, Sage Smith and Saleena Porter take the floor during Lyndon's 87-33 win over Vermont Tech in the first round of the Northern Vermont University Tip-Off Classic at Stannard Gymnasium on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

Northern Vermont University-Lyndon women’s basketball player Sage Smith of Colebrook and Kadienne Whitcomb of West Burke were among those honored by the North Atlantic Conference when the NAC announced its annual awards on Wednesday.

Conference coaches voted Smith to the All-Conference third team. Whitcomb was named to the Sportsmanship team.

