Hornets Sweep Maine-Farmington, Clinch First NAC Playoff Berth Since 2014

LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon rallied for a walk-off win in the opening game of Sunday’s North Atlantic Conference doubleheader with the University of Maine at Farmington. The Hornets then outslugged the Beavers in the nightcap to complete the sweep and earn the program’s first NAC playoff berth since 2014.
Lyndon improves to 17-11 on the season and finishes 6-4 in conference, good for third place in the NAC East Division. UMaine-Farmington wraps up their season at 7-21 overall and 5-5 in the NAC.
GAME 1 - LYNDON 3, MAINE-FARMINGTON 2
Down 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh with one out, the Hornets rallied. Amber Everett (Morrisville) singled and then with two outs and Seairra Anderson (Somersworth, NH) down to her final strike, the Hornets stayed alive when Anderson reached on an error, and a second error on the play allowed Everett to score.
Claudia Knapp then singled back up the middle to score Anderson and tie the game. Saleena Porter (St. Johnsbury) followed with a double that moved Knapp to third with the winning run. Victoria Valentine (Lyndon) then gave the Hornets the walk-off victory when she lined a shot down the third-base line that the Beavers knocked down but couldn’t make a play on.
Valentine earned the win by allowing only two runs and five hits over seven innings. She struck out one and walked one. Carleigh Schievink took the loss despite not yielding an earned run. She scattered 11 hits and struck out four without walking a batter.
GAME 2 - LYNDON 10, MAINE-FARMINGTON 8
In contrast to the opener, the nightcap saw both teams get their bats going. Jordan Adams (Lyndon) had a two-run double and Porter scored three runs, added two RBI and had four assists at shortstop to pace the Hornets.
Valentine threw her second complete game and picked up her second win of the day, yielding eight runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
Beaver starter Maddie Souza took the loss after going two-plus innings and allowing six runs, one earned, on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Schievink pitched the final four frames and allowed four runs, two earned, on four hits with one strikeout.
The Hornets now wait to learn who they will face first in next weekend’s NAC Tournament. The six-team, double-elimination tournament will be played next Friday, Saturday and Sunday at NAC East Division winner Husson University.
Tournament seeding and game times will be announced by the conference office in the upcoming days. The winner of the NAC championship will earn automatic qualification to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.