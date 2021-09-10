LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon released its 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule. The Hornets will open up their campaign on Nov. 6 when they host Bard College in the opening round of the annual Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Tip-Off Classic.
Lyndon has a full 25-game regular-season slate, after playing an abbreviated 10-game schedule in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The North Atlantic Conference will resume basketball competition after canceling conference play a year ago.
The Hornets will play 14 NAC contests. Lyndon competes in the NAC’s East Division for basketball, along with Husson University, Maine Maritime Academy, the University of Maine at Farmington, the University of Maine at Presque Isle, and Thomas College. The Hornets will play all five division rivals twice and will play four crossover games against NAC East schools Cazenovia College, SUNY Cobleskill, SUNY Delhi, and SUNY Polytechnic Institute. The top four teams in each division qualify for the NAC playoffs.
Lyndon will also play 11 non-conference regular-season contests, plus an exhibition game against Division I Dartmouth College. Besides Bard, Northern Vermont University-Johnson and Vermont Technical College will complete the field for the Tip-Off Classic. The following weekend the Hornets will travel to Westfield State College to compete in the annual Rick Martin/Hampton Inn Tournament. The Hornets will wrap up the regular season against rival and sister campus Johnson.
Highlights include the season-opening NVU Tip-Off event, games against in-state rivals Castleton University and Norwich University at the Granite City Shootout, and a home and away series against NVU-Johnson.
Veteran head coach David Pasiak returns for his fifth season guiding the Hornets. Pasiak, who won his 300th game last year in his 23rd season as a collegiate head coach, is entering his 38th year coaching basketball overall. The Hornets posted a 5-5 record in the abbreviated 2020-21 season, the program’s best winning percentage since returning to NCAA Division III competition in 2008.
