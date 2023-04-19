Hornets To Battle Thomas for NAC Men’s Tennis Championship

For the second time in three seasons, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon and Thomas College will compete for the North Atlantic Conference men’s tennis championship.

The Hornets and Terriers will square off on Saturday afternoon at 1 o’clock in Maine. The match will take place at the North Street Tennis Courts in Waterville. In case of inclement weather, the match will be moved indoors to the A-Copi Tennis and Sports Center in Augusta.

