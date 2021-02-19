Hornets To Play Two-Game Set With Husson This Weekend

LYNDONVILLE — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused another change in the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball schedule. The Hornets’ two scheduled games against Norwich University have both been postponed, as persistent cases of the virus on the Norwich campus have prompted the Cadets to cancel all athletic contests through Feb. 23.
No reschedule dates have been determined yet.
Lyndon will instead play two games against fellow North Atlantic Conference member Husson University this weekend. On Saturday the Hornets and the Eagles will tip off in Bangor at 2 p.m. The two teams will then run it back at Lyndon on Sunday afternoon, also at 2 p.m.
