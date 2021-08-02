Hornets Unveil 2021 Cross-Country Running Schedule

LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon released its 2021 men’s and women’s cross country schedule on Monday. The Hornet harriers will return to the trails for the first time in almost 22 months, as the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NVU-Lyndon will compete eight times this fall. The Hornets will open the season with a dual race at Vermont Technical College on Sept. 1. Lyndon will then compete in five regular-season invitationals, including the NVU-Lyndon Hornet Invitational on Oct. 2.
The season will climax with the North Atlantic Conference Championship meet, hosted by Thomas College, and the NCAA Division III New England Regional Championship, hosted by Connecticut College.
Hayden Bunnell enters his third season as Hornet head coach. In 2019, Lyndon’s last competitive season, the Hornet women finished fourth in the NAC, while the men finished eighth.
SOFTBALL
HORNETS PICK UP TRANSFER: Amber Everett, a middle infielder from Morrisville, has transferred from SUNY Adirondack to Northern Vermont University-Lyndon and will compete for the Hornet softball program for 2021-22.
Everett was Adirondack’s starting second baseman in 2021 and helped the Timberwolves earn an NJCAA Region 3 playoff berth. She was selected to the Mountain Valley Conference All-Conference Team while batting .387 with an on-base percentage of .479 and a .403 slugging percentage. She also drove in 12 runs and stole 11 bases. In 2020, Everett batted .389 before Adirondack’s season was canceled prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Everett is a 2019 graduate of Peoples Academy, where she started as an infielder for three seasons and as a catcher for one season. She was a three-time Mountain League All-League selection. As a senior, she batted .545 and led her team with 42 runs scored. As a junior she hit .673 with a .738 on-base percentage.
NVU-Lyndon head coach Kevin Valentine feels that Everett will be a great addition to his program. “I am super excited to welcome Amber into our softball family. She will bring talent and experience to our young squad.”
Everett joins Lauren Siciliano of Lynbrook, N.Y., Claudia Knapp of Howell, N.J., Emily Anderson of Levittown, N.Y., Blake Southworth of Bethel, and Seairra Anderson of Somersworth, N.H., in Lyndon’s 2021 recruiting class.
