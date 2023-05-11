Hornets Valentine, Anderson, Lemieux, Gonzalez Garner NAC Softball Honors

Multiple Northern Vermont University-Lyndon softball players were honored by the North Atlantic Conference when the conference announced its annual softball awards, as voted on by NAC coaches.
Victoria Valentine (Burke), Seairra Anderson (Somersworth, N.H.), and Adriana Lemieux (St. Johnsbury) were all-conference selections, while Kazandra Gonzalez was named to the sportsmanship team.
Valentine, a junior pitcher and outfielder, was an East Division first-team all-conference selection. It was her second consecutive year earning all-conference honors, following her second-team selection in 2022. Valentine started 13 games in the circle for the Hornets and led the team with six wins. She struck out 34 batters in 73.2 innings pitched. At the plate she hit .278 with 22 hits including two doubles and a triple.
Anderson, a sophomore third baseman, was named East Division second-team. She hit a team-best .303 with 23 hits, four doubles, and six runs scored. She posted a .355 slugging percentage and a .391 on-base percentage. She also recorded 28 putouts and 48 assists in the field.
Lemieux, a freshman catcher, was also named to the East Division all-conference second team. She hit .247 with 20 hits, a double, a triple and 20 runs scored. She had a .322 on-base percentage.
Gonzalez, a third baseman and outfielder, played in 14 games, making three starts. Selection to the NAC sportsmanship team is reserved for student-athletes who have distinguished themselves through demonstrated acts of sportsmanship and ethical behavior.
The Hornets finished 10-19 overall and 4-6 in conference play this season. Valentine, Anderson, Lemieux and Gonzalez are all expected to return next season. The Hornets don’t graduate any players and should have a deep and experienced returning core in 2024.
