Two members of the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon baseball team were among those honored as the North Atlantic Conference announced its annual awards on Thursday.
In voting of conference coaches, freshman Dylan Wilson (Monroe, Conn.) was named the East Division first-team All-Conference second baseman and senior Joe Rafus (Whitingham) was named to the NAC baseball sportsmanship team.
Wilson appeared in 30 of 32 games for the Hornets. He hit .322 with a .344 on-base percentage and a .467 slugging percentage. Wilson hit three home runs and drove in 19 runs. In the field, he recorded 47 putouts and 51 assists against only five errors, a .951 fielding percentage. He also turned five double plays.
Rafus, a left-handed pitcher, made two appearances on the mound for the Hornets. He has eight appearances in his three-year career. Selection to the Sportsmanship Team is reserved for those who distinguish themselves through demonstrated acts of sportsmanship and ethical behavior. The honorees positively affect the baseball environment, and clearly demonstrate sportsmanship and integrity beyond game rules and etiquette.
The Hornets completed their season with a 9-23 overall record and a 4-6 mark in NAC play. Unfortunately, six conference games, including four on the final regular-season weekend, were canceled and unable to be rescheduled.
Wilson is expected to return and be a key piece of the 2023 team, while Rafus is expected to graduate this weekend.
SOFTBALL
HORNETS ADD CALIFORNIA OUTFIELDER: Ann Watkins of Venice High School in Los Angeles has committed to play softball at Lyndon for the 2022-23 academic year. She will study Environmental Science at Lyndon.
Watkins, an outfielder, has been a member of the Venice varsity team since her freshman season and was a second-team LA City selection as a freshman. She has batted .319 for the Gondoliers and has a .443 on-base percentage and a .444 slugging percentage. Watkins has also been active on the travel circuit playing with the Hawthorne Firecrackers. Playing travel ball she batted .333 with a .347 on-base percentage and a .396 slugging percentage. She also played two seasons of volleyball and was captain of the freshman/sophomore team and a coaches association first-team selection in 2019-20.
Watkins is an outstanding all-around student. She is a lifetime member of the California Scholarship Foundation Honor Society and was awarded her school’s Jacket of Excellence this past fall.
“We are excited to add another High IQ student-athlete to our softball family,” Lyndon coach Kevin Valentine said. “Ann is a speedy outfielder who will make an immediate impact on our program. Ann can hit well and knows how to get on base consistently.”
Watkins joins Hannah Corvino (Milford, N.J.), Allusion Hixon (Columbus, Ga.), Chloe Ducharme (Milford, N.H.), Lindsey Gannon (Beverly, Mass.), and Bailey Quire (Gainesville, Fla.) in NVU-Lyndon’s 2022-23 recruiting class.
