Hornets Win NAC Men’s Tennis Title, Prepare For NEAC Match

PORTLAND, Maine — Trailing second-seeded Thomas College 4-2 at Apex Racquet and Fitness on Sunday afternoon, the top-seeded NVU-Lyndon Hornets won four straight singles matches to come away with a 5-4 victory and capture its first-ever North Atlantic Conference men’s tennis championship.
The Hornets, 4-2 on the season, were making only their second appearance in the championship match.
Thomas grabbed the early advantage in the championship match by taking two of three doubles contests. At first doubles the Terrier duo of Jose Afonso and Liam Gould picked up an 8-3 win over Lyndon’s Patrick Wickstrom and Neal Mulligan (Marshfield). The Thomas No. 3 team of Carter Fogarty and Rajhan Munnings downed the Hornets’ Ken Niemann and Garrick Webster, 8-2. Lyndon picked up a point at second doubles, as Quinlan Peerand Zach Falkenburg overcame Princiel Kunieki and Jason Hamilton, 8-3.
Thomas looked to be in command following the first two singles matches. Alfonso defeated Wickstrom 6-3, 6-0 in the first flight and Hamilton was a 6-2, 6-3 winner over Niemann at third singles, giving the Terriers a 4-1 lead.
Needing to win all four remaining singles flights, the Hornets got a pair of very tightly contested wins at second and fourth singles. Mulligan outlasted Gould, 7-5, 6-4 at two, and Falkenburg got past Kunieki, 6-4, 6-4 at four.
The Hornets pulled even at 4-4 when Peer downed Fogarty, 6-0, 6-4 at fifth singles. That meant that the match came down to the last flight being competed, sixth singles, where Webster was able to cruise past Munnings, 6-3, 6-1, to give the Hornets the match and the championship.
Veteran Lyndon head coach Laura Laramee sung the praises of her team. “I am so very proud how far they have come in such a short time. They had to overcome starting later than usually with only a few matches. One of the best teams to coach, ever. The dedication, determination, and true team spirit is so visible when you spend just a minute with them. It makes coaching a dream come true.”
By winning the NAC Championship the Hornets are also NEAC East Division champions and will compete against NEAC (West) champion Lancaster Bible College. That match will take place next weekend, time and location to be announced. The winner of the Lyndon-Lancaster match will earn automatic qualification to the NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championship.
BASEBALL HONORS: On the diamond, the Hornets’ Codi Smith and Jordan Cane garnered NAC weekly awards for the week ending May 2.
Smith was named Player of the Week. In six games last week, he hit .609 with an on base percentage of .655 and a 1.000 slugging percentage. He had a home run, a triple, and four doubles, and drove in 13 runs. He hit safely in all six games, with multiple hits in five of them. He was not put out in three of the six. This season Smith leads the NAC in batting average, on base percentage, slugging percentage, home runs, and runs batted in.
Smith was just as dominant on the mound, starting twice and earning two victories. He struck out 24 batters in only 11 innings pitched, a rate of 19.64 strikeouts per nine innings. He leads the conference in strikeouts per nine innings by over six. He also ranks fourth in earned run average.
Cane also had a monster week at the plate, earning Rookie of the Week honors. He hit .583 with a .530 on base percentage and a 1.083 slugging percentage. He homered in three consecutive games and drove in 16 runs for the week. He was also consistent all week, as he hit safely in all six games, including two where he was a perfect four-for-four. For the season, he is in the top five in the conference in batting average, on base percentage, slugging percentage, home runs, and runs batted in.
The Hornets are riding a nine-game winning streak and sit a 9-8 overall (9-5 NAC), good for second place in the East Division. They will play third-place Thomas College in a five-game series this weekend that will determine the second slot in the East championship series alongside division leader Husson University. The series opens with a single contest at Thomas on Thursday and continues with doubleheaders at Lyndon on both Saturday and Sunday.
