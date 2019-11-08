I, Me, Mine: Biking hot stove league active with news

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Winter may be coming but after all the recent publicity about possible forthcoming bike path construction and extensions, it’s coming too soon. We don’t want to put the bikes away just yet; not after all the projects in the works that have been reported recently. Having not been out in the last few weeks it gets me jumpy and itching to ride just reading about it.
The extension of the rail trail from Littleton to Bethlehem N.H. reported in last Friday’s paper would be a natural and likely see a lot of use. It currently runs as far south as the Woodsville-Haverhill area. It’s a good ride starting from the parking area across the Meadow Street bridge in Littleton, going south behind the box stores on Meadow Street and down from there. Took about an eight mile down-and-back spin on it several years ago, and one thing about rail trail riding; it goes quickly. Surfaces are generally flat and well maintained.
