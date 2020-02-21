Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
There were an inordinate number of fatalities recently out west. Resorts in Minnesota, North Dakota, Oregon and the Colorado resorts of Steamboat Springs, Aspen Snowmass, Purgatory and two times at Vail, all have had fatal crashes in the last two weeks. In another, a 78-year-old cross country skier was found dead after getting caught in blizzard-like conditions in Granby, Colo.
The most troublesome one, one that reminds how quickly something can happen, occurred last Thursday, also at Vail, in which a skier, according to the AP report, “suffocated to death after he fell through an opening in a chairlift seat and became caught with his coat wrapped around his head and neck.” The chairlift seat was folded up instead of down, leaving a gap, the article said, adding that the official cause of was “positional asphyxia.”
