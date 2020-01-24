Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Just a couple of shoutouts Lyndon Institute’s way on this fine morning.
How about the Vikings girls basketball team, which knocked off the previously-unbeaten Harwood Highlanders this past Wednesday for LI’s second win of the season. That’s sports right there, folks. No one could have given them a chance, although in Harwood’s previous game, the Lake Region Rangers had given the Highlanders a tough game; maybe they exposed Harwood a little bit, but the LI win, by a score of 42-40, was no fluke and honestly earned.
