An air of sadness pervades the town today, especially St. Johnsbury Academy, as the community mourns the loss of Ray Frey, the track and field coaching icon who passed away Thursday evening at his St. Johnsbury home.

A service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday at Old South Church, across the street from the SJA campus he loved, and where he worked for 30 years. There is a front-page story in today’s paper on Ray, and anything that follows in this space this morning is in deference to him. I know that many would have a lot to say about this great man.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.