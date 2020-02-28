Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
With vendors, a fire and nice weather, fatbike riders at last Saturday's Winterbike were a stoked bunch. It was held in East Burke village at Mike's Tiki Bar, where Winterbikers make room for a tug of war. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Cyclists ride the crest of Darling Hill Road on the Lyndon/East Burke line last Saturday, Feb. 22. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
It’s coming into prime time for all things outdoors, especially today at the Lyndon Outing Club and tomorrow up at Jay Peak.
The first annual Snowcat Day is set for today from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Outing Club. If you’re a snowcat owner and want to participate and bring your machine, contact event organizer Scott DesJardins at 802-424-6691 or contact him on Facebook Messenger Scott DesJardins. Snowcat rides are $5, and there may be other vintage snowcats and groomers on hand too.
