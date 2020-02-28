It’s coming into prime time for all things outdoors, especially today at the Lyndon Outing Club and tomorrow up at Jay Peak.

The first annual Snowcat Day is set for today from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Outing Club. If you’re a snowcat owner and want to participate and bring your machine, contact event organizer Scott DesJardins at 802-424-6691 or contact him on Facebook Messenger Scott DesJardins. Snowcat rides are $5, and there may be other vintage snowcats and groomers on hand too.

