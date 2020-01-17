Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Warmth, rain, snow, arctic air, now more snow predicted for this weekend….we’ve seen it all this week. It’s the last part we like the best as hopefully you’re looking out at the snowy morning that was predicted in some quarters for today and tonight.
If so, and it arrives in the quantity forecast, all trails will be adequately covered. That would include nordic tracks, and it was a treat reading sports editor Michael Beniash’s story in this past Thursday’s paper about how well two local skiers, Jay’s Callie Young and West Burke’s Alex Lawson, are doing as they get ready to compete for Team USA at next month’s FIS Nordic Junior/U23 Cross-Country World Ski Championships. The event is slated to run Feb. 29-March 7 in Oberwiesenthal, Germany.
