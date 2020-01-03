Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Happy New Year folks, and it was a happy Dec. 31 if you were in St. J for First Night North. The weather was perfect for walking around – no sub-zero temps this time – and the entertainment was tops. It’s just too bad you can’t be in more than one place at once. Many shows I wanted to get to, I couldn’t, and I hesitate to single out the performances I did see, but they were all terrific. The 2020 ball shimmered as it was raised to the sky after the countdown began at 11:59, and the fireworks rocked. Biggest ups to First Night organizers!
I’ll break my first New Year’s resolution by reneging on the previous paragraph. The Nimble Arts Circus at Fuller Hall was my favorite. Those trapeze artists and gymnastic athletes with bodies of rubber performed amazing tricks. Just as good was the one without the athletic body – the juggler and hat-trick guy, and he was every bit as skilled, and funny too. Tremendous stuff!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.