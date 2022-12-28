Some local kids went looking for ice after the recent weather and on Tuesday found a beautiful patch of black ice on the flooded river plain, between the railroad tracks and the Passumpsic River, right next to Route 5, in Lyndonville. The boys included Camden Ignjatovic of St Johnsbury, Luke Clarner of East Burke and Cam and Ty Gwatkin of Lyndonville. (Contributed photo)
Ice Seekers: Local Boys Skate On Hidden Gem
Michael Beniash
Sports Editor
