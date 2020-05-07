Interest high at Orleans CC as Vt. courses open with restrictions

It was an opening day unlike any other.
Golf courses across the Northeast Kingdom kicked off the season on Thursday, less than 24 hours after Gov. Phil Scott announced a modified stay-at-home order that allowed golf and other low-contact sports to resume.
Interest was high.
Orleans Country Club reported nearly 100 golfers, a high number for this time of year, with 12 people buying memberships, a significant amount for a single day.
“Everybody seemed very excited to be here,” said general manager Josh Olney. “It was a success.”
St. Johnsbury Country Club and Newport Country Club also opened for the season on Thursday. Barton Golf Club will open Saturday.
The modified stay-at-home order restricts access to Vermont residents and club members, and requires golf courses to enforce strict health and safety guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The following are some of those precautions:
GOLFERS: Golfers must book tee times and pay greens fees online or by phone. They cannot congregate, and are encouraged to wait in their cars until 10 minutes before tee times. They must use their own equipment, play in groups no larger than four, and leave immediately when their round is over.
COURSES: Golf courses must spread out tee times 15 minutes apart; limit one rider per cart; close clubhouses, pro shops and locker rooms except for bathroom access; and limit bar and restaurant service to take-out only. They must remove all rakes, ball washers, trash cans, penalty stakes, water coolers, scorecards, pencils and other touch points from the course. Practice areas such as putting greens and driving ranges are permitted when staffed to enforce social distance guidelines.
EMPLOYEES: Employees are required to undergo training, practice good hygiene, wear personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, and clean and sanitize tools and equipment (including golf carts) after use.
“It’s been a learning curve with all the restrictions,” said Olney. “People get here and they’re not sure what to do, and what not to do. So they call and we explain to them the protocol.”
It represents phase one of the state’s plan to re-open golf courses.
There is no fixed timeline for phases two and three, which would further ease restrictions, and allow golf courses to host lucrative tournaments and functions, and re-open their restaurants and pro-shops.
Vermont reflects a national trend.
All 50 states have OK’d golf with restrictions. That includes all of northern New England. Golf courses re-opened in Maine on May 1 and Massachusetts on Thursday, and they will re-open in New Hampshire on Monday.
