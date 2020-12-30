Interstate Youth Hockey Remains Suspended

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and six other governors on Wednesday extended the suspension of interstate youth hockey competition through Jan. 31, it was announced in a news release.
Joining Scott were New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and governors from New Jersey, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts.
The ban, for public and private schools and youth hockey leagues, will not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team activities, which remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions.
The states previously announced a regional suspension through at least Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities.
As public health data continues to evolve, the states will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports activities, the news release stated.
Last Tuesday, Scott gave the go-ahead for Vermont school-based and youth recreation teams to conduct no-contact practices that allow for individual skills and strength and conditioning activities.
