LITTLETON – The Ironman Triathlon combines three sports consecutively – a 2.4 mile swim, 112 miles of cycling, followed by a full marathon (26.2 miles). Ironman Lake Placid is one of the toughest courses in the Ironman series due to its grueling terrain, with over 6,000 ft. of elevation gained on the bike course alone. The Ironman is considered one of the most challenging single-day sporting events in the world.
The Ironman slogan is “Anything is Possible!” and two staff members at Littleton Regional Healthcare recently showed just how true that is. Michele (Shelly) Hannon, a certified registered nurse anesthetist, and Emily Kelly, an advanced practice provider of North Country Women’s Health, both competed in Ironman Lake Placid last month against approximately 2,000 other athletes from around the world. An Ironman is not for the faint of heart, requiring extensive training and disciplined preparation, extreme fitness and athleticism, and being one of the most physically demanding and challenging sporting competitions.
Reflecting on their experience, Shelly and Emily noted several factors that contributed to their success, including months of rigorous training, commitment to a disciplined nutrition regimen, and a supportive tribe of family and friends. They also recognized their work family for their support and encouragement throughout the process. Shelly and Emily’s colleagues at LRH are extremely proud of their achievement and inspired by their determination and devotion.
“I was meticulous about my training, nutrition, and rest,” Hannon noted. “As a result, I got to the starting line fully prepared and am so grateful for a strong and healthy body and mind. My message to others would be - if you have a goal, any goal, and are committed and diligent in your efforts, anything is possible”. Shelly also credited her outstanding training partner, Emily. “Emily’s dedication and ability to balance training with being a working mom were unparalleled,” she added.
When asked about the competition and her preparation for the arduous event, Kelly said, “Training and successfully executing the Ironman was one of the most incredible times of my life. It was an epic experience and I am grateful to all my family and friends for supporting me through 8 months of training. But most of all, I want to be an inspiration for my kids that you’re never too old to try new things, and just like Ironman’s mantra “anything is possible”!”
