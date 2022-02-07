Irwin Earns Historic Biathlon Result For US; Dunklee 63rd In 15K

Susan Dunklee reacts after crossing the finish line during the women's 15-kilometer individual race at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
ZHANGJAIKOU, China — Deedra Irwin made American history on Monday.
The Vermont Army National Guard racer captured seventh place in the women’s 15-kilometer individual race on Monday at the National Biathlon Center, the best-ever finish for Team USA in Olympic biathlon.
Germany’s Denise Herrmann only missed one of 20 shots en route to the gold medal. A former Olympic cross-country skier, Hermann won the race in 44 minutes, 12.7 seconds.
Anais Chevalier-Bouchet of France missed her last shot, a costly mistake, and took silver, 9.4 seconds behind Herrmann. Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway, the overall World Cup leader, missed two shots, one prone and one standing, and settled for bronze, 15.3 seconds behind.
Irwin, a Wisconsin native, finished 1:01.4 back of Hermann.
Susan Dunklee, the 35-year-old Northeast Kingdom native, crossed the line in 63rd place. Dunklee, the Barton native and St. J Academy alumna competing in her third Olympics, was coming off a seventh-place finish in the mixed relay on Saturday.
American Clare Egan, Dunklee’s teammate in Craftsbury, raced to 39th.
The women skied over 15 kilometers in five ski loops, shooting twice in the prone position and twice standing between each lap. In all other biathlon events, they ski a 150-meter loop for each missed shot, which takes about 20 seconds. But in the individual race, one minute is added for each miss, making shooting accuracy especially important.
Defending Olympic champion Hanna Oeberg of Sweden had three misses in her standing shooting and finished 23rd, 2:23.1 behind. Marketa Davidova of the Czech Republic, the leader in the World Cup individual standings, also missed her last shot and finished sixth, 31.9 seconds behind Herrmann.
Some of the biggest obstacles on the biathlon range — strong wind and frigid temperatures — were less of a factor on Monday. Temperatures hovered around minus-10 degrees C (14 degrees F), compared to minus-15 C (5 F) for Saturday’s mixed relay race. The winds calmed from around 15 kph (9.3 mph) to around 5 kph (3 mph).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.