Isham Witnesses History In Tampa

Brayden Isham, 13, of St. Johnsbury was in Tampa, Florida attending the Tampa Bay Lightning versus Boston Bruins game when Patrice Bergeron scored his 1,000th point on Monday, Nov. 21. Isham also received a puck during pregame warmups from Brad Marchand.
