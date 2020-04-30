The end.
Any last hope of a 2020 high school spring sports season ended Thursday morning when the Vermont Principals’ Association announced it was canceling athletic events for the rest of the school year.
“Given the Governor’s executive order “Stay Home Stay Safe” still extending at least through May 15th, and with no known expectation to return to in-person school for the 2019-20 school year, the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 spring sports season has been made,” the VPA wrote in a statement. “The VPA and the Activities Standards Committee have delayed as long as possible in hopes that some version of a season could be salvaged, but now it is too close to the end of the school year for that to occur.”
“This decision isn’t going to surprise anybody,” said Bob Johnson, associate executive director at the VPA. “We held out as long as we could.
“It’s a disappointing day. I feel terrible for all the kids, especially the seniors that won’t be able to finish the year. This is totally unprecedented.”
The long-anticipated decision is in tune with social distancing recommendations to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but also brings major disappointment to the many area high school athletes — seniors in particular who won’t get that last at-bat, a shot at redemption or a chance to chase championships with their longtime teammates.
“The VPA’s decision to cancel the spring sports season isn’t a surprise, but it doesn’t change the impact the decision will have on our students, coaches, parents, and community,” said Phil Joyal, athletics director at North Country Union. “I feel for all of our athletes and especially feel for our seniors athletes, some of who have been preparing for this spring season for months and even years.”
There was hope for sports in Vermont this spring, even as states around the country began canceling weeks ago. After pushing back the start date for high school sports twice this spring — first delaying the start of activities to April 6 — the VPA on April 14 said it would make a final decision April 30.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association canceled its season two weeks ago on April 16, while Massachusetts and New York followed suit last week. Vermont is the fifth New England state to not have a spring campaign.
Gov. Phil Scott’s Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order extends through May 15. His decision to close all schools for in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year came on March 26.
The VPA delayed its decision as long as possible.
“We were asked why we didn’t make a decision earlier, but we had a formal vote to wait until April 30 hoping that things would change. Things have changed, but not enough,” Johnson said. “The bottom line is with remote learning and no kids allowed at school, it makes sports impossible. Was it the right choice? Absolutely. But it was also dictated by the situation that is out of our control.”
Vermont will go without a high school baseball season for the first time since before World War II, according to the Burlington Free Press. The last high school championship game of the 2019-20 school year was Division I hockey on March 11.
Thursday’s decision affects hundreds of local athletes around the Northeast Kingdom competing in baseball, softball, boys and girls track, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls lacrosse and ultimate.
“As an athlete you are absolutely devastated,” said Logan Wendell, a senior infielder for St. J. “You put in a lot of work to go out and compete with some of your best friends and to have it end like this is extremely disappointing. However as a person you have to understand. These times are something we haven’t ever really seen, and it is really important that we take the necessary precautions.”
There are many local team storylines that won’t play out this spring. Among them: the St. J girls lacrosse team, returning a loaded lineup, won’t get a shot at redemption after falling to Vergennes 10-9 in last year’s D-II finale; the Danville baseball team missing out at a chance at reaching its fifth straight D-IV baseball state final; the St. J girls track squad losing a shot at a six-peat; and Lyndon softball, which reached the Division I semifinals last spring, not getting to make a run back in D-II.
“I saw this year as an opportunity for my senior girls and I to go all out and take it all the way,” said Lindsay Joyal, a senior infielder for LI. “Last year we made it to the semifinals in D-I, so being back in D-II, we knew we had a good shot at taking home another banner. That’s been our goal since my freshman year and I know my teammates have been working so hard for this season to accomplish that.
“So it’s obviously disappointing not to get that opportunity.”
It’s a tough day for high school athletics in Vermont.
“We feel terribly for our Vermont student athletes who have been preparing for their 2020 spring sports season, and especially saddened for our 2020 seniors,” the VPA statement said. “Your sacrifice is unparalleled in Vermont sports’ history and is one that is quite literally saving lives.”
As for a fall sports season, only time will tell.
“We don’t know what the fall is going to look like,” Johnson said. “For now with everything, we’ll make our decisions based on new information. We’re preparing to start with fall sports in August until we hear something different.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.