Jack Young Second At Vermont NENSA Eastern States Championships

CRAFTSBURY — North Country standout Jack Young soared to second place in a 5K skate at the Vermont NENSA Eastern States Championships at Craftsbury Outdoor Center this past weekend.
In an event typically featuring the top junior Nordic skiers in New England, the event showcased only Vermonters to limit the attendance because of COVID-19.
Young, fresh off a sweep of the Division I high school classic and freestyle state titles on Monday, finished the course in 12 minutes, 2.5 seconds, 17 seconds back of University of Vermont-bound winner Finn Sweet. Young will be skiing for Colby College next season.
Lyndon Insitute’s Holden Middleton took 48th (15:00) and teammate Andrzej Prince was 49th (15:00.5). St. J’s Nathan Lenzini was 62nd in 16:05.1.
In Sunday’s girls race, Lyndon’s Nina Seemann was fifth in 14:57.1. Ava Thurston of Harwood was the victor in 14:15.2.
