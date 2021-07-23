Barton’s Jackson King won the 2021 Vermont Junior Tour 15-18-year-old Match Play Championship this past Thursday at Kwiniaska Golf Club. King, a former Lake Region standout and rising sophomore on the Husson University golf team, defeated runner-up Charlie Davis in the finals match 4 & 2.
Jackson King Reigns At Kwiniaska
Michael Beniash
Sports Editor
