Jackson King Reigns At Kwiniaska

Jackson King Reigns At Kwiniaska
Jackson King.

Barton’s Jackson King won the 2021 Vermont Junior Tour 15-18-year-old Match Play Championship this past Thursday at Kwiniaska Golf Club. King, a former Lake Region standout and rising sophomore on the Husson University golf team, defeated runner-up Charlie Davis in the finals match 4 & 2.

