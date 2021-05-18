Jaclyn Simpson To Lead Lyndon Girls Soccer

LYNDON CENTER — Jaclyn Simpson will lead the Lyndon Institute girls soccer program, the school announced Tuesday.
“We are very happy to have Jackie running the girls soccer program,” LI athletic director Eric Berry said. “Jackie has coached soccer at many levels in the Northeast Kingdom. She has a special ability to relate to student-athletes and reflects the mission of LI’s Core Values.”
Simpson, a 2005 graduate of LI, will be meeting with all current and incoming soccer players during the upcoming weeks.
Simpson replaces Jeremy White, whose Vikings went 1-5 in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
“I am very honored to be given the opportunity to step into this role as a coach for Lyndon Institute,” Simpson said. “Both coaching and playing soccer has been a passion of mine for many years, and I look forward to learning, leading and participating in our season alongside our resilient Lady Vikes. I began my soccer career here at LI and was led by coaches that I still respect today. I would like to lead by example as they did and embrace the challenge of elevating the program.”
Simpson lives in Sutton with her husband Brandon, and four children.
