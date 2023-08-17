Jean Haigh Memorial Award To Recognize Local Hikers
Buy Now

The beach at the South End of Lake Willoughby with Mt. Pisgah shown on the right. (File photo by Katherine Fiegenbaum)

EAST CHARLESTON — The Westmore Mountain Challenge is a well-known local hiking marathon hosted by the nonprofit NorthWoods Stewardship Center (NWSC).

In this annual event, now in its seventh year, over 100 hikers and runners cover the grueling 26-mile trail over five mountains in the Northeast Kingdom — Moose Mountain, Mt. Hor, Mt. Pisgah, Haystack Mountain, and Bald Mountain — plus a road run back to the NWSC campus.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.