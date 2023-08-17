Jean Haigh Memorial Award To Recognize Local Hikers

EAST CHARLESTON — The Westmore Mountain Challenge is a well-known local hiking marathon hosted by the nonprofit NorthWoods Stewardship Center (NWSC).
In this annual event, now in its seventh year, over 100 hikers and runners cover the grueling 26-mile trail over five mountains in the Northeast Kingdom — Moose Mountain, Mt. Hor, Mt. Pisgah, Haystack Mountain, and Bald Mountain — plus a road run back to the NWSC campus.
This year, the NWSC is accepting nominations for the Jean Haigh Memorial Award, a fee scholarship that covers the cost of entry to a local participant of the Westmore Mountain Challenge. The award is named in memory of a beloved member of the NEK hiking community, Jean Haigh.
She was passionate about the trails of the Northeast Kingdom, instrumental in their promotion and conservation and was the driving force behind the creation of the Kingdom Heritage Trail system. Haigh is most well known for being a valued community builder and welcoming beacon to hikers in the region; sharing her love, enthusiasm and knowledge of the mountains with everyone she met.
NorthWoods is now accepting award nominations for those who embody Haigh’s positive community spirit and enthusiasm for trails and conservation. Award winners will be recognized and receive free entry into the 2023 Westmore Mountain Challenge on Saturday, September 23.
To make a nomination, please send the nominee’s name and contact information, plus a few sentences about how that person embodies Jean’s legacy to Kelsey Evans (kelsey@northwoodscenter.org).
Community members are welcome to the NorthWoods campus in East Charleston from 3-6 p.m. on September 23 to cheer on the Westmore Mountain Challenge participants as they cross over the finish line, where there will be a food truck, live music, and games.
Learn more about the Westmore Mountain Challenge and the Jean Haigh Memorial Award at northwoodscenter.org
